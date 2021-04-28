TARONIS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO INDUSTRY VETERANS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TARONIS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO INDUSTRY VETERANS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Industry Veterans Rick Steinseifer and Les Graff Join the Board Effective Immediately

Peoria, AZ, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc. (Taronis or the Company) (

TRNF, Financial), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the appointment of Rick Steinseifer and Les Graff to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Rick Steinseifer retired from Praxair, Inc. and its successor Linde Plc, a leading global industrial gases and engineering company in 2019 after a 30 year career in the gases industry. Since his retirement, Mr. Steinseifer has served as an independent director of a $2.5 billion in revenue healthcare services company. Mr. Steinseifer served as the vice president of mergers and acquisitions for Praxair from 2005 to 2019, completing hundreds of acquisition and joint venture transactions globally, culminating in leading the deal team for the $90 billion cross-border merger with Linde AG in 2019. From 1990 to 2005, Mr. Steinseifer served in various financial management and business development positions with Praxair and Liquid Carbonic which was acquired by Praxair in 1995. Prior to 1990, Mr. Steinseifer spent 10 years in various financial management positions with GE Medical Systems. Mr. Steinseifer graduated from Carthage College with a BA in Accounting and completed the GE Financial Management Program.

Les Graff retired in 2018 following a nearly 30 year career with Airgas Inc., a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, where Mr. Graff most recently served as senior vice president for Airgas corporate development team. Mr. Graff developed and implemented Airgas acquisition strategy and led a team responsible for several hundred acquisitions of varying sizes and complexities over his career. Prior to joining Airgas, Mr. Graff worked at auditing firm Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co., which merged with Klynveld Main Goerdeler to form KPMG in 1987. Mr. Graff graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Accounting.

We are pleased to welcome Les and Rick as new independent directors to the Taronis board, said Tobias Welo, Chairman and interim CEO. Their deep experience in the gases industry will be invaluable to Taronis. We are confident Les and Rick will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to formulate and execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all Taronis shareholders. We look forward to their contributions and are excited they chose Taronis.

We believe Taronis presents a compelling growth opportunity in the industrial gases segment, and we look forward to serving on the Board and sharing our insights, said Rick Steinseifer.

Les Graff added: We look forward to helping Taronis reach its potential, first and foremost in its search for an experienced chief executive officer.

Concurrently with the appointments of Mr. Graff and Mr. Steinseifer to the Board, Mary Pat Thompson resigned as a director of the Company to focus on her duties as Chief Financial Officer of Taronis. The Taronis Board now consists of seven directors, six of whom are independent.

About Taronis Fuels

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products. Taronis is dedicated to providing safe solutions to meet the industrial, commercial and residential needs of tomorrows global economy. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information about Taronis Fuels within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including, among others, the Companys potential growth, strategy and profitability are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks associated with developing and executing on a new growth strategy; hiring a new chief executive officer and other members of management as necessary; and the pending restatement of the Companys financial results; as well as those risks identified in the Companys filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC which are available at the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Any such risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect the Companys results of operations, its profitability and its cash flows, which would, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on the Companys stock price. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Taronis Fuels Contacts:

Investors:
Taronis Fuels
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyNTg0MCM0MTQ1MTE2IzUwMDA3MDk0Ng==
e5bf9149-5caf-4d16-b485-9d0dfb15c556
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)