Federman & Sherwood Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach at The Kroger Co.





Federman & Sherwood, a boutique litigation law firm that has been appointed counsel in several data breach cases, has initiated an investigation into The Kroger Co. relating to a data breach affecting current and former employees. The Kroger Co. claims that it learned of the Data Breach on January 23, 2021 and provided notice on March 11, 2021. However, the Data Breach actually occurred in December of 2020. The Kroger Co. utilized Acellion as a third-party vender for secure file transfers which included personal identifying information. The personal identifying information accessed included names, email addresses and other contact information, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and, for some employees, salary information such as net and gross pay and withholdings.









If you want to discuss this data breach, obtain further information or participate in potential litigation, or have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Priscilla Scoggins at [email protected] or visit our firms website at www.federmanlaw.com.









Priscilla Scoggins





FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD





10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue





Oklahoma City, OK 73120





(405) 235-1560





