Impinj Expands Executive Leadership Team with Hire of Brian Wong as Chief Product Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Impinj Expands Executive Leadership Team with Hire of Brian Wong as Chief Product Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Brian Wong will join its executive leadership team as chief product officer, effective May 10, 2021. With over 35 years experience in the technology sector, Wong brings extensive strategic, operational, and financial expertise to lead Impinjs product organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005978/en/

Brian Wong, Impinj Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Wong, Impinj Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)



As CPO, Wong will continue developing Impinjs world-class product organization. He will focus on advancing Impinjs platform and enabling the companys global partner ecosystem to develop RAIN RFID products and IoT solutions that enable and drive digital transformation at leading enterprises worldwide.



Brians deep business, go-to-market, and technical experience will be an incredible asset to Impinj and our partners, said Impinj CEO Chris Diorio. His track record building and growing profitable companies, leading highly productive global teams, and delivering enterprise-grade technology for mission-critical applications will take Impinj to the next level. Im thrilled to welcome him to the Impinj team.



I am excited to join the Impinj team and drive its vision of boundless IoTextending the Internets reach to trillions of everyday things through our innovative RAIN RFID products, said Wong. Together with the Impinj partner ecosystem, we have an amazing opportunity to deliver real-time visibility to those everyday things and directly improve peoples lives.



Wong brings deep experience in emerging technologies, including 3D sensing, LiDAR for ADAS and autonomous driving, Li-ion EV batteries, digital power management, optical communications, and III-V and silicon semiconductors. Before joining Impinj, he served as CEO of four companies, including TriLumina (acquired by Lumentum), Enevate Corporation, D2Audio Corporation (acquired by Intersil), and Primarion (acquired by Infineon). He started his career at TRW developing electronics for spacecraft and helped lead the effort to leverage the technology into commercial applications. Wong was also chairman of the Austin Technology Council and held board director roles at TriLumina, Sarda Technologies, Enevate, Kotura, D2Audio, and Integral Wave Technologies.



In addition to mentoring and advising technology entrepreneurs, Brian enjoys live music, driving sports cars, riding his roadbike, and cooking while spending family time with his wife, two children, and new grandchild.



About Impinj



Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com



Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005978/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)