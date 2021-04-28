Neenah to Report First Quarter Earnings on May 5, 2021





Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today it will issue a press release covering first quarter financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results at 11:00 AM (EDT) on Thursday, May 6, 2021.









Interested parties are invited to listen live via webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site, %3Cb%3Ewww.neenah.com%3C%2Fb%3E.









Those who wish to actively participate in the call should register for the earnings call in advance by visiting %3Cb%3Ehttp%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F4939659%3C%2Fb%3E. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.









An archive of the webcast will be available on Neenahs web site under Presentations & Events / Event Archive. In addition, a replay of the call will be available until May 13, 2021 and can be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering access code 4939659.









About Neenah









Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end-users, shareholders, and employees. With manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, custom-engineered materials, and premium packaging. Our materials are found in a variety of products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.neenah.com%3C%2Fb%3E.





