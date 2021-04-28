Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences





Marinus+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that members of its leadership team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:









B. Riley Neuroscience Conference















Date and Time : Thursday, April 29, 9:00 a.m. ET









: Thursday, April 29, 9:00 a.m. ET



Speakers : Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer









: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer



Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2433%2F41077













7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit















Date and Time : Tuesday, May 4, 11:20 a.m. ET









: Tuesday, May 4, 11:20 a.m. ET



Speakers : Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer









: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer



Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Flife-sciences-summit%2Fmarinus-pharmaceuticals-may-2021













Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit















Date and Time : Available on demand starting Friday, May 21, 8:00 a.m. ET









: Available on demand starting Friday, May 21, 8:00 a.m. ET



Speakers : Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer









: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer



Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Foppenheimer12%2Fmrns%2F2811616













UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference















Date and Time : Monday, May 24, 8:00 a.m. ET









: Monday, May 24, 8:00 a.m. ET



Speakers:Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer













All of the above webcasts may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the Marinus website, www.marinuspharma.com.









About Marinus Pharmaceuticals









Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, and has recently disclosed top line results from its Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company has initiated a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428006117/en/