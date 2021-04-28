Logo
Advaxis to Present at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PRINCETON, N.J., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. ( ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced that will present data from Part B of the Phase 1 study of ADXS-503 in combination with pembrolizumab at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually, on June 4-8, 2021.

Presentation Details:

Title: A phase 1 study of an off-the-shelf, multi-neoantigen vector (ADXS-503) in subjects with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) progressing on pembrolizumab as last therapy.
Session Type: Poster Session
Abstract Number: 2616
Date and Time: June 4, 2021, 9:00 AM (EDT)

About Advaxis, Inc.
Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

To learn more about Advaxis, visit www.advaxis.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements that express the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements related to the expected clinical development of the Companys drug product candidates, statements about the Companys balance sheet position, and statements related to the goals, plans and expectations for the Companys ongoing clinical studies. These and other risks are discussed in the Companys filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on January 22, 2021, and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2564

