Hostess Brands, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the Company), a leading manufacturer and marketer of snacks including Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Donettes, Voortman wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021 before market open.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and 201-389-0879 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Monday, May 31, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13717991.



There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at www.hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.



About Hostess Brands, Inc.



Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing snack products in North America. The Hostess brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes, including Donettes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman brand. For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

