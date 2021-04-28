Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorit des Marchs Financiers)
Market : Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|04/14/2021
|54,936,687
Total gross of voting rights: 54,936,687
Total net* of voting rights: 54,895,437
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights
Attachment