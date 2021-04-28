Logo
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



The Board of Directors of Exxon+Mobil+Corporation (

NYSE:XOM, Financial) today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 per share on the Common Stock, payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 13, 2021.



This second quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2021.



Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.



Important Additional Information Regarding Proxy Solicitation


Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil) has filed a definitive proxy statement and form of associated BLUE proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) in connection with the solicitation of proxies for ExxonMobils 2021 Annual Meeting (the Proxy Statement). ExxonMobil, its directors and certain of its executive officers will be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in respect of the 2021 Annual Meeting. Information regarding the names of ExxonMobils directors and executive officers and their respective interests in ExxonMobil by security holdings or otherwise is set forth in the Proxy Statement. To the extent holdings of such participants in ExxonMobils securities are not reported, or have changed since the amounts described, in the Proxy Statement, such changes have been reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Details concerning the nominees of ExxonMobils Board of Directors for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting are included in the Proxy Statement. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE COMPANYS DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ACCOMPANYING BLUE PROXY CARD, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and shareholders can obtain a copy of the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents filed by ExxonMobil free of charge from the SECs website, www.sec.gov. ExxonMobils shareholders can also obtain, without charge, a copy of the Proxy Statement and other relevant filed documents by directing a request by mail to ExxonMobil Shareholder Services at 5959 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, Texas, 75039-2298 or at [email protected] or from the investor relations section of ExxonMobils website, www.exxonmobil.com%2Finvestor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428006127/en/

