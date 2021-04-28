PRESS RELEASE

Immunocore Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Overall survival benefit from tebentafusp in patients with best response

of progressive disease subject of oral presentation

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 28 April 2021) Immunocore ( IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, today announced it will deliver an oral presentation and three posters at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

CLINICAL SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM

Title: Overall survival benefit from tebentafusp in patients with best response of progressive disease

Date and Time: June 4, 2021; 9:00 a.m.

Session: Management of Rare Melanoma Subtypes

Abstract ID: 9509

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: Co-primary endpoint of overall survival for tebentafusp (tebe)-induced rash in a Phase 3 randomized trial comparing tebe vs. investigators choice (IC) in first line metastatic uveal melanoma

Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Abstract ID: 9527

Title: Overall survival in patients who received checkpoint inhibitors after completing tebentafusp in a phase 3 randomized trial of first line metastatic uveal melanoma

Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Abstract ID: 9526

Title: Characterization of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) following treatment with tebentafusp in patients (pts) with previously treated (2L+) metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).

Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Abstract ID: 9531

Due to the virtual format, all oral, poster, and poster discussion sessions, as well as track-based Clinical Science Symposia, will be available on demand, beginning June 4, 2021 at 9 a.m. EDT, for registered attendees of the conference.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocores most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

About Tebentafusp

Tebentafusp is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. Tebentafusp specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma, and is the first molecule developed using Immunocores ImmTAC technology platform designed to redirect and activate T cells to recognise and kill tumour cells. Tebentafusp has been granted Fast Track Designation and orphan drug designation by the FDA in the United States and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme for metastatic uveal melanoma. For more information about enrolling tebentafusp clinical trials for metastatic uveal melanoma, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT03070392).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but are not limited to, statements regarding the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of tebentafusp, the results, conduct, progress and timing of the Companys development programs including tebentafusp, the potential benefit of Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tebentafusp, estimates regarding the planned submission a BLA for tebentafusp and the regulatory approval path for tebentafusp. Any forward-looking statements are based on managements current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Companys control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Companys business, clinical trials and financial position; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; and the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled Risk Factors in in the Companys final prospectus dated February 4, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on February 8, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Companys subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

