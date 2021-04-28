Logo
Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, Texas and DURHAM, N.C., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) ( STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will participate in the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit being held virtually May 4-5, 2021.

Presentation Details
Conference: 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit
Format: Fireside chat with analyst Asthika Goonewardene
Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattucks Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Neill, Shattucks Chief Financial Officer
Date: May 5, 2021
Time: 1:50 p.m. EST
Webcast Link: Available Here

A live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Companys website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattucks proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The companys lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRP-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]

