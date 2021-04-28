Equinix Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.87 per share on its common stock. The quarterly common stock dividend will be paid on June 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2021.

