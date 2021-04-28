Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of forty eight cents ($0.48) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on June 18, 2021 to Stockholders of Record as of June 4, 2021.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

