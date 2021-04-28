Logo
Bally's Corporation To Report First Quarter 2021 Results On May 10, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 28, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) (the "Company"), a leading U.S. omnichannel provider of land-based gaming and interactive entertainment, will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 prior to the market opening on Monday, May 10, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (833) 570-1160 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID 7824207. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website https://investors.ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 12 casinos across eight states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 6,000 employees, the Company's operations include 13,308 slot machines, 460 game tables and 3,342 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN) and Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Bally's also maintains a multi-year market access partnership with Elite Casino Resorts through which it will provide mobile sports betting in Iowa. The Company also maintains a temporary sports wagering permit to conduct online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact

Steve Capp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
[email protected]

Media Contact

Richard Goldman / David Gill
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-corporation-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-10-2021-301279511.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

