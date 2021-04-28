Omnicom Prices $800 Million Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced the pricing of its public offering of $800 million aggregate principal amount of 2.600% Senior Notes due 2031 (the " Notes "). The Notes will mature on August 1, 2031. The transaction is expected to close on May 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or included in any automated quotation system.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.600 percent per annum. The Notes will be the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Omnicom Group Inc. and will rank equal in right of payment to all of its existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness.

Omnicom Group Inc. intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem its 3.625% Senior Notes due 2022 co-issued with Omnicom Capital Inc., which mature on May 1, 2022, and of which $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount was outstanding as of March 31, 2021.

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Omnicom

Omnicom Group Inc. is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives have made, or may make, forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "would," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; international, national or local economic conditions that could adversely affect us or our clients; losses on media purchases and production costs incurred on behalf of clients; reductions in client spending, a slowdown in client payments and a deterioration in the credit markets; the ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients in the manner anticipated; changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements; failure to manage potential conflicts of interest between or among clients; unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in the advertising, marketing and corporate communications industries; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; currency exchange rate fluctuations; reliance on information technology systems; changes in legislation or governmental regulations affecting us or our clients; risks associated with assumptions we make in connection with our critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; and our international operations, which are subject to the risks of currency repatriation restrictions, social or political conditions and regulatory environment. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, including those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" and Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Omnicom Group Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Except as required under applicable law, we do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

