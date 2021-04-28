Logo
Stealth BioTherapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the 2021 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Virtual Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Presentation supports company's design of ReCLAIM-2, which is focused on earlier stages of geographic atrophy (GA)

PR Newswire

BOSTON, April 28, 2021

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that the company will have a poster presentation with a live discussion at the upcoming 2021 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Virtual Annual Meeting which is being held May 1-7, 2021. The poster showcases data that are consistent with elamipretide's mechanism of action and provides further support for the company's design of ReCLAIM-2, Stealth's Phase 2 trial focused on earlier stages of geographic atrophy which recently completed enrollment. The presentations will be available to conference attendees via the conference website.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Logo (PRNewsFoto/Stealth BioTherapeutics) (PRNewsfoto/Stealth BioTherapeutics)

The presentation details are as follows:

  • Title: Association of Ellipsoid Zone Integrity and Treatment Response in Non-Neovascular AMD Treated with Subcutaneous Elamipretide
  • Date and Time: May 1, 3:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. ET with live discussion from 4:45 p.m. 5:00 p.m. ET.

About ReCLAIM-2

ReCLAIM-2 is a phase 2 randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and pharmacokinetics of elamipretide in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). The ReCLAIM-2 study completed enrollment with 176 patients. The primary endpoint of the 48-week study will measure the low-luminance best-corrected visual acuity, which assesses visual function under low light conditions meant to represent dusk or indoor (artificial) lighting. Secondary functional endpoints are change in low-luminance reading acuity and best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA). Secondary imaging endpoints assessing the rate of progression of the disease include GA area as measured by fundus autofluorescence and optical coherence tomography.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the heart, the eye, and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare metabolic cardiomyopathies, such as Barth, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Friedreich's ataxia, rare mitochondrial diseases entailing nuclear DNA mutations, as well as ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, and our new series of small molecules, SBT-550, for rare neurological disease indications following promising preclinical data. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as mitochondria-targeted vectors to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations
Janhavi Mohite, 212-362-1200
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stealth-biotherapeutics-announces-poster-presentation-at-the-2021-association-for-research-in-vision-and-ophthalmology-arvo-virtual-annual-meeting-301279532.html

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

