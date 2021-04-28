Maximus Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call





Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, will issue a press release with its financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, at 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and will host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.









The call is open to the public and available by webcast or by phone at:





877.407.8289 (Domestic) / +1.201.689.8341 (International)









For those unable to listen to the live call, a recording of the webcast will be available on investor.maximus.com.









About Maximus









Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 34,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.





