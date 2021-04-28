Logo
Suburban Propane Donates to Growing Up New Mexico: The Early Childhood Partnership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber Designates April 28th as Suburban Propane Day

PR Newswire

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 28, 2021

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, has made a donation to Growing Up New Mexico: The Early Childhood Partnership in Santa Fe, NM, providing 500 Spanish-language books and more than 100 educational, developmentally-appropriate toys. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber presented Suburban Propane with a congratulatory proclamation, which designated the day as 'Suburban Propane Day' also marking Suburban Propane's second anniversary in Santa Fe.

Representatives from Suburban Propanes Santa Fe, NM office and staff from Growing Up New Mexico: The Early Childhood Partnership, along with Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, who declared April 28, 2021 Suburban Propane Day to commemorate the companys donation of 500 Spanish-language books and more than 100 educational, developmentally-appropriate toys to the organization.

"I want to express my great appreciation to Suburban Propane for making such a generous contribution to the kids of Santa Fe," said Mayor Alan Webber. "Suburban Propane recognizes the big difference that Spanish-language books and toys that nurture development can make in the life of a young person. It means a lot for the company to give that kind of support to our families and we're enormously grateful."

"Thank You Mayor Webber, we are tremendously honored to serve the state of New Mexico and by your proclamation of declaring April 28, 2021 as Suburban Propane Day. Giving back to our local communities is the cornerstone of our SuburbanCares commitment," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "It's gratifying to join forces with Growing Up New Mexico to make a difference and donating books and toys to young children in the underserved communities of Santa Fe."

This initiative is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares platform which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across their footprint in the United States. This year, Suburban Propane is undertaking initiatives to help children in underserved communities, including in Philadelphia, PA; Santa Rosa, CA; Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; Worcester, MA; and New Brunswick, NJ. In addition, the SuburbanCares corporate pillar has focused on giving back to the frontline healthcare professionals by providing meals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

"We thank Suburban Propane for their generosity. At Growing Up New Mexico, we have programs for families and childcare providers with children under 5 years old. Our commitment is to provide developmental toys that demonstrate the creativity and resourcefulness of children. We also mail children's books in Spanish to over 500 families quarterly to encourage communication and learning for our bilingual and Spanish language home environments," said Abby Bordner, Vice President of Development, Growing Up New Mexico: The Early Childhood Partnership. "SuburbanCares has helped us provide the essential tools to help families support early learning and we thank them for their support."

About Suburban Propane:
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (

NYSE:SPH, Financial), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit https://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About Growing up New Mexico: The Early Childhood Partnership
Growing up New Mexico's mission is to engage the whole community, bringing together people and resources to create increased opportunities for children and families to achieve their dreams and aspirations. They envision a community where all children succeed in school and life. Their strategy is to employ a multi-generation approach, supporting both children and their families in a series of high-quality early childhood programs designed to prepare children to enter kindergarten ready to succeed. Growing Up New Mexico also influences statewide policy that prioritizes children, prenatal through age five, and the adults in their lives.

In partnership with the Santa Fe Public Schools, Growing Up New Mexico has purchased the former Kaune Elementary School in the Casa Linda neighborhood. This site is the home of the newly opened Early Learning Center at Kaune which provides high-quality, full-day, dual-language Early PreK and PreK to three and four-year-olds.

For additional information, visit https://growingupnm.org.

Growing Up New Mexico Logo

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-donates-to-growing-up-new-mexico-the-early-childhood-partnership-301279613.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

