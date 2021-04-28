Kontrol Technologies to Report Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology will report its Fiscal Year End 2020 financial results, for the period ended December 31st, 2020, on April 30th, 2021 (the "filing date"). A complete set of the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will also be filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) on the filing date.

A call to discuss the financial results has been scheduled for Friday, April 30th, 2021 at 4:30pm (EST). The event will be hosted by Paul Ghezzi, CEO and Claudio Del Vasto, CFO, of Kontrol Technologies Corp. We kindly request all participants to please connect at least 5 minutes prior to the event start time.

Event Details:

Title: Kontrol Technologies Reports Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results
Event Date and Time: April 30, 2021 4:30 PM Eastern
Event Duration: 60 Minutes
Event Link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1459147&tp_key=a3c7b20df9
Local / North American Toll-Free Call- in Numbers: Confirmation #: 16477077 Local: 416-764-8609 (Toronto) North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.comand by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking

statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

