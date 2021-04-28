Bladex acts as Joint Lead Arranger in a US$300 million, Senior, Secured, Term Loan Facility for Investment Energy Resources Ltd.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bladex acts as Joint Lead Arranger in a US$300 million, Senior, Secured, Term Loan Facility for Investment Energy Resources Ltd.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PANAMA CITY, April 28, 2021

PANAMA CITY, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank") today announced the successful closing of a US$300 million 7-year senior secured term loan (the "Facility" or the "Loan") for Investment Energy Resources Limited, the holding company of CMI Energa ("CMI Energa" or the "Company") as part of a US$1.0 billion liability management exercise, thus optimizing the Company's financial structure. The Facility is guaranteed by the Company's main renewable energy projects/subsidiaries and secured by shares of the majority of such operating entities.

(PRNewsfoto/Bladex)

Owned by Corporacin Multi Inversiones ("CMI" or the "Group"), one of Central America's largest agro-industrial conglomerates with headquarters in Guatemala, CMI Energa is the leading renewable energy player in Central America operating a portfolio of over 800MW of renewable assets. The Company currently has presence in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

The Loan was structured as a club deal among Bladex, Banco Industrial and Banco Davivienda, acting together as Joint Lead Arrangers. Bladex also acted as Loan Documentation Coordinator and Administrative Agent under the Facility.

Jorge Salas, CEO of Bladex, stated: "Bladex is very pleased to have worked together with CMI and the other Joint Lead Arrangers in structuring this very important facility for CMI. The transaction attests to Bladex's capabilities to work on higher value-added financial solutions for its customers, and is fully in line with the Bank's focus on fostering growth and economic integration throughout Latin America. Moreover, this transaction has positive environmental benefits, which is something that we are increasingly looking to support as part of our business activities."

The US$ 300 million Facility was issued concurrently with a US$ 700 million 2029 Reg S / 144A green bond (the "Bond") to refinance debt from renewable energy projects. The Bond represents the Company's debut to the green bond international markets, and the first corporate green bond from Central America & the Caribbean.

Corporacin Multi Inversiones is a family-owned multilatina company founded in 1920, with presence in 15 countries, operating two main business groups: CMI Foods, engaged in the milling and production of related consumer products, animal protein and operating fast-food restaurant chains (+1,000 restaurant locations, with Pollo Campero as the Group's leading restaurant brand), and CMI Capital, which operates renewable energy and real estate projects in addition to the Group's financial services business.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (ticker symbol: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks, state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information on Bladex, please access its website at www.bladex.com or contact:

Felipe Surez - SVP, Head of Loan Structuring & Syndications
Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Avenida La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este, Panama, Republic of Panama

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bladex-acts-as-joint-lead-arranger-in-a-us300-million-senior-secured-term-loan-facility-for-investment-energy-resources-ltd-301279598.html

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)