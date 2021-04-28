Logo
Genomma Lab Internacional Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2021

MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All figures included herein are stated in nominal Mexican pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The following tables provide an abridged Income Statement, in millions of Mexican pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales and the percentage change in the first quarter 2021 as compared with the same period in 2020:


Q1 2021

% Sales

Q1 2020

% Sales

Var. %

Net Sales

3,547.7

100.0%

3,334.5

100.0%

6.4%

Gross Profit

2,180.5

61.5%

2,061.6

61.8%

5.8%

Operating Income

686.8

19.4%

640.6

19.2%

7.2%

EBITDA(1)

724.7

20.4%

678.4

20.3%

6.8%

Net Income

319.4

9.0%

373.6

11.2%

(14.5%)


1) EBITDA defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

Highlights

  • Q1-2021 Sales increased by Ps. 213.2 million; +6.4% year-on-year
  • Q1-2021 EBITDA closed at Ps. 724.7 million; +6.8% year-on-year
  • Cash & Equivalents closed at Ps. 1.82 billion as of March 31, 2021
  • Q1-2021 Net Debt to EBITDA ratio closed at 1.52x
  • Capex Investments for the three months ended March 31, 2021 reached Ps. 178.7 million.

For a full version of Genomma LabGenomma Lab Internacional's First Quarter 2021Earnings Release, please visit: https://inversionistas.genommalab.com/en/financial-information/

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Genomma Lab will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 Central Time (Mexico City Time).

To access the call, please dial:
+1 877-407-0784 (From within the U.S.)
+1 201-689-8560 (From outside the U.S.)

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link. Please use this option 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time: Call Me Link

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have provider dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Webcast:
There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event at: Genomma's First Quarter 2021Earnings Call

Replay:
+1 844-512-2921 (U.S.)
+1 412-317-6671 (International)
Replay ID: 13718885
Available until May 6, 2021

About
Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found within the Company's related filings with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Enrique Gonzlez, Head of IR
Tel: +52 (55) 5081-0075
[email protected]

Barbara Cano, InspIR Group
Tel: +1 (646) 452-2334
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomma-lab-internacional-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301279632.html

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.

