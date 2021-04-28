US Stocks End Mostly Lower Again Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33820.38 on Wednesday with a loss of -164.55 points or -0.48%. The S&P 500 closed at 4183.18 for a loss of -3.54 points or -0.08%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14051.03 for a loss of -39.19 points or -0.28%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.28 for a loss of -0.28 points or -1.59%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower again Wednesday. The Federal Open Market Committee ended its two-day policy meeting with no changes to the federal funds rate or monetary policy. The Fed continued to suggest economic improvement but no need for it to make changes until inflation moves higher. The media also released details of President Biden's new $1.8 trillion spending plan, which he will discuss in his first speech before Congress Wednesday evening. The $1.8 trillion plan is in addition to his previous $2.1 trillion infrastructure proposal. The $1.8 trillion plan includes:

$800 billion in tax cuts, mostly tied to extensions for COVID relief legislations

Universal preschool for kids ages three and four

Tuition-free community college for two years for all Americans

Affordable child care for lower income households

A national paid-leave program for the care of a child or loved one

An increase to the top income-tax rate

An increase to the capital-gains tax for America's wealthiest

Earnings also continued on Wednesday:

Apple ( AAPL , Financial): Revenue of $89.6 billion increased 53.7% year over year and beat estimates by $12.31 billion. FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.40 beat estimates by $0.42.

In other news:

The MBA Mortgage Applications index decreased -2.5% following an increase of 8.6%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.17% from 3.2%.

The international goods trade balance showed a deficit of -$90.59 billion in March following a deficit of -$87.07 billion.

Wholesale inventories increased 1.4% in March following an increase of 0.9%.

Retail inventories were $613.2 billion in March, down 1.4% for the month.

Crude oil inventory was down -1.4 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Across the board:

Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics ( BTX , Financial) 75.62%

Facebook ( FB , Financial) 1.16%

Global X Cannabis ETF ( POTX , Financial) 3.46%

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLE , Financial) 3.45% on signs for higher oil demand.

Financial) 3.45% on signs for higher oil demand. Pfizer ( PFE , Financial) gained 0.94% on continued demand for its COVID vaccine and the announcement that it is acquiring Amplyx Pharmaceuticals.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,304.16 for a gain of 2.89 points or 0.13%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,363.05 for a gain of 2.16 points or 0.16%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15350.15 for a loss of -3.36 points or -0.02%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11328.58 for a gain of 27.53 points or 0.24%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,761.61 for a loss of -0.75 points or -0.027%; the S&P 100 at 1,899.22 for a loss of -1.08 points or -0.057%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,901.62 for a loss of -58.66 points or -0.42%; the Russell 3000 at 2,511.32 for a loss of -2.35 points or -0.094%; the Russell 1000 at 2,361.68 for a loss of -2.59 points or -0.11%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,895.91 for a loss of -24.89 points or -0.057%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 842.89 for a gain of 3.77 points or 0.45%.