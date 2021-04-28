Logo
US Stocks End Mostly Lower Again Wednesday

S&P 500 down -0.08%

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33820.38 on Wednesday with a loss of -164.55 points or -0.48%. The S&P 500 closed at 4183.18 for a loss of -3.54 points or -0.08%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14051.03 for a loss of -39.19 points or -0.28%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.28 for a loss of -0.28 points or -1.59%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower again Wednesday. The Federal Open Market Committee ended its two-day policy meeting with no changes to the federal funds rate or monetary policy. The Fed continued to suggest economic improvement but no need for it to make changes until inflation moves higher. The media also released details of President Biden's new $1.8 trillion spending plan, which he will discuss in his first speech before Congress Wednesday evening. The $1.8 trillion plan is in addition to his previous $2.1 trillion infrastructure proposal. The $1.8 trillion plan includes:

  • $800 billion in tax cuts, mostly tied to extensions for COVID relief legislations
  • Universal preschool for kids ages three and four
  • Tuition-free community college for two years for all Americans
  • Affordable child care for lower income households
  • A national paid-leave program for the care of a child or loved one
  • An increase to the top income-tax rate
  • An increase to the capital-gains tax for America's wealthiest

Earnings also continued on Wednesday:

  • Apple (AAPL, Financial): Revenue of $89.6 billion increased 53.7% year over year and beat estimates by $12.31 billion. FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.40 beat estimates by $0.42.
  • Boeing (BA, Financial): Revenue of $15.22 billion decreased -10.0% year over year and beat estimates by $140 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.92 missed estimates by $0.31 and non-GAAP EPS of -$1.53 missed estimates by $0.46.
  • Facebook (FB, Financial): Revenue of $26.17 billion increased 47.5% year over year and beat estimates by $2.46 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.30 beat estimates by $0.96.

In other news:

  • The MBA Mortgage Applications index decreased -2.5% following an increase of 8.6%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.17% from 3.2%.
  • The international goods trade balance showed a deficit of -$90.59 billion in March following a deficit of -$87.07 billion.
  • Wholesale inventories increased 1.4% in March following an increase of 0.9%.
  • Retail inventories were $613.2 billion in March, down 1.4% for the month.
  • Crude oil inventory was down -1.4 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Across the board:

  • Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (BTX, Financial) 75.62%
  • Facebook (FB, Financial) 1.16%
  • Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX, Financial) 3.46%
  • Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE, Financial) 3.45% on signs for higher oil demand.
  • Pfizer (PFE, Financial) gained 0.94% on continued demand for its COVID vaccine and the announcement that it is acquiring Amplyx Pharmaceuticals.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,304.16 for a gain of 2.89 points or 0.13%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,363.05 for a gain of 2.16 points or 0.16%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15350.15 for a loss of -3.36 points or -0.02%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11328.58 for a gain of 27.53 points or 0.24%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,761.61 for a loss of -0.75 points or -0.027%; the S&P 100 at 1,899.22 for a loss of -1.08 points or -0.057%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,901.62 for a loss of -58.66 points or -0.42%; the Russell 3000 at 2,511.32 for a loss of -2.35 points or -0.094%; the Russell 1000 at 2,361.68 for a loss of -2.59 points or -0.11%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,895.91 for a loss of -24.89 points or -0.057%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 842.89 for a gain of 3.77 points or 0.45%.

Author's Avatar
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.