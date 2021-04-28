Tech Earnings Watch: Can Amazon Deliver Another Big Beat?

With tech earnings season in full swing, the market's eyes have turned toward Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is set to report earnings for the first quarter of 2021 after the bell on April 29.

Amazon has been growing at a furious pace over the past year, repeatedly exceeding the market's expectations. In fact, the e-commerce juggernaut has beaten analyst estimates in each of the past three quarters.

With fellow tech titans such as Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) having already blown away consensus estimates, as I recently discussed, many investors are wondering whether Amazon can extend its run of earnings beats still further. Let's take a look under the hood.

Revenue expectations

Amazon has seen its revenue growth hypercharged over the course of the past year as economic and public health pressures drove significant demand growth for e-commerce services. Amazon's sales grew at a healthy clip, on a year-over-year basis, in all four quarters of 2020, with revenue up by 26% in the first quarter, 40% in the second, 37% in the third, and 44% in the fourth.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Amazon posted revenue to the tune of $125.6 billion, 28% more than it managed to rake in during the same period in 2019, and well in excess of both its own guidance range of $112 billion to $122 billion, and the $119.7 billion analyst consensus. All three of its business segments, North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), grew year over year, with North America sales surging 40.4% to $75.4 billion, International rising 28% to $37.5 billion, and AWS climbing a comparatively modest 8.8% to $12.7 billion.

According to company guidance, Amazon expects first-quarter to come in between $100 billion and $106 billion. Even if revenue comes in on the low end guidance, Amazon would still deliver 33% year-over-year revenue growth, compared to 40% if it meets the high end. At $104.4 billion, the current consensus estimate among analysts falls toward the upper end of Amazon's revenue guidance.

Earnings outlook

Amazon's earnings have always been harder to predict than revenue, in part because management has traditionally demurred from providing guidance on net income. Amazon does offer guidance on operating income, though the guidance range for the first quarter is remarkably broad. The company has pegged the low end at $3 billion, which while making room for the possibility that it could be as high as $6.5 billion. Having posted $4 billion in operating in the first quarter of 2020, Amazon's current guidance implies a year-over-year rise of 63% on the high end, and a 25% decline on the low end. The prospect of a decline would appear especially worrisome, given that the first quarter of 2020 was already depressed due to pandemic pressures.

While Amazon does not offer guidance on net income, that has not dissuaded analysts from trying their hand at estimating it. Despite their best efforts at prediction, however, Amazon has managed to blow past expectations in recent quarters. That was especially true of the fourth quarter last year, thanks in no small part to Prime Day having been delayed from its usual third-quarter placement. As it happened, Amazon brought in a whopping $7.2 billion in net income during the last three months of 2020. That is $14.09 on a per-share basis, nearly double the $7.19 EPS analysts had predicted.

Most analysts appear to be confident in Amazon's ability to pull off another strong showing in its next earnings print. The current consensus on net income stands at $9.47 EPS, or 89% more than the $5.01 EPS Amazon managed in the first quarter of 2020.

My take

Amazon has enjoyed strong tailwinds over the past year thanks to the surging demand for its e-commerce and web services offerings. I see little reason to be skeptical of the company's capacity to deliver similar strong performances going forward. While question marks still linger over earnings, Amazon appears well positioned to continue its strong run for the foreseeable future in my assessment.

Disclosure: No positions.