Montgomery Investment Management Inc Buys Dell Technologies Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Montgomery Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DELL,
- Added Positions: FANG, FCX, DE, MSFT, SNV, PFE, LH, SU, BKR,
- Reduced Positions: HPE, DXC, NEE, MCD, NOV, SLB, GL, FRT,
- Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 475,588 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 53,850 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 3,230 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio.
- LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 101,240 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 34,360 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.
