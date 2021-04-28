Newfound Research LLC Buys JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Xilinx Inc

New Purchases: JQUA, USMV, LGLV, XLF, VOO, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLRE, XLB, ODFL, ATVI, ANSS, REGN, SWKS, ADBE, LULU, EPAM, WST, AMZN, VEEV, SGEN, MPWR, TDY, MSCI, VAR, SNPS, NVDA, ADI, NOW, AMD,

Investment company Newfound Research LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Xilinx Inc, Nike Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfound Research LLC. As of 2021Q1, Newfound Research LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,300 shares, 42.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 18,143 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.41% JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 31,680 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 9,815 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.13% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 17,230 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. New Position

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.1 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 31,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 17,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.711700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 9,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 34,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 8,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 122.73%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $185.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 95.56%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $299.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Abiomed Inc by 46.62%. The purchase prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16. The stock is now traded at around $351.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Newfound Research LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.41%. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.86%. Newfound Research LLC still held 18,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC reduced to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 72.72%. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $94.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Newfound Research LLC still held 443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC reduced to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 71.3%. The sale prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1323.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Newfound Research LLC still held 33 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 66.36%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Newfound Research LLC still held 668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC reduced to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 54.92%. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $315.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Newfound Research LLC still held 238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newfound Research LLC reduced to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 61.2%. The sale prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $168.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Newfound Research LLC still held 348 shares as of 2021-03-31.