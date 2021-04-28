Wilsey Asset Management Inc Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, Sells PulteGroup Inc, Kohl's Corp, Nucor Corp

New Purchases: LOW,

LOW, Added Positions: FLOT, TAP, MPW, ALL,

FLOT, TAP, MPW, ALL, Reduced Positions: TPR, JPM, INTC, SYF, WFC, GM,

TPR, JPM, INTC, SYF, WFC, GM, Sold Out: PHM, KSS, NUE, SAIC,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Wilsey Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, sells PulteGroup Inc, Kohl's Corp, Nucor Corp, Science Applications International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wilsey+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,374 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 828,418 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 158,330 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% General Motors Co (GM) - 408,317 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 460,452 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 830.66%

Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $196.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 460,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.