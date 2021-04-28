Wilsey Asset Management Inc Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, Sells PulteGroup Inc, Kohl's Corp, Nucor Corp

- New Purchases: LOW,
- Added Positions: FLOT, TAP, MPW, ALL,
- Reduced Positions: TPR, JPM, INTC, SYF, WFC, GM,
- Sold Out: PHM, KSS, NUE, SAIC,
For the details of WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wilsey+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WILSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,374 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 828,418 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 158,330 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 408,317 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 460,452 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 830.66%
Wilsey Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $196.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Wilsey Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 460,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.
