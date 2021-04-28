Day & Ennis, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core M

New Purchases: IUSB, EFV, MTUM, EPD, MO, CSCO, LMT, MET, UNH,

Investment company Day & Ennis, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Day & Ennis, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Day & Ennis, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,061 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 123,097 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,730 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 119,823 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 356,860 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.04%

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 95,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 55,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 356,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 68,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.