Day & Ennis, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core M

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Day & Ennis, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Day & Ennis, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Day & Ennis, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Day & Ennis, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/day+%26+ennis%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Day & Ennis, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,061 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 123,097 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,730 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 119,823 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  5. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 356,860 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.04%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 95,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 55,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 356,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 68,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Day & Ennis, LLC. Also check out:

1. Day & Ennis, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Day & Ennis, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Day & Ennis, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Day & Ennis, LLC keeps buying

