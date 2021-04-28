Logo
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kennesaw, GA, based Investment company Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A/S, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gw+henssler+%26+associates+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 434,529 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 716,451 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.86%
  3. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 836,501 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.24%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 310,251 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  5. Phillips 66 (PSX) - 359,082 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 434,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 795,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $185.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 122,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 376,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 137,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 246,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 4821.27%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 468,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 836,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 380,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 187,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $93.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 138,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD. Also check out:

