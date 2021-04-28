Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: IWN, ILF, PNC, EEM, ALL, PFG, EWY, EZA, ABCB, BAC, IWM, AOS, TSN, AFL, ORGS,

Kennesaw, GA, based Investment company Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A/S, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 434,529 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 716,451 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.86% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 836,501 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 310,251 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% Phillips 66 (PSX) - 359,082 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 434,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 795,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $185.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 122,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 376,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 137,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 246,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 4821.27%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 468,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 836,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 380,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 187,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $93.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 138,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.