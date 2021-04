Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Oracle Corp

Investment company Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Allstate Corp, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Oracle Corp, Accenture PLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regent+peak+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 145,689 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 252,902 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 147,994 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.65% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 54,650 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 192,467 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.73%

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.57 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 192,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 461,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $260.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 51,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 284.23%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $121.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 730.49%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 131.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.