Axis Capital Holdings Ltd Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Pembroke, D0, based Investment company Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axis+capital+holdings+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 253,710 shares, 64.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 107,269 shares, 29.53% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 148,589 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.39%
Axis Capital Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 148,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.
