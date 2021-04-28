Cooper Buys Paychex Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Mogo Inc, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Gannett Co Inc, KeyCorp

New Purchases: BNL, MOGO, CAT, BIV, T, MTUM, UNP, TBT, NVDA, TFC, CMCSA, UPS, GM, AMPE,

Investment company Cooper Current Portfolio ) buys Paychex Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Mogo Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Gannett Co Inc, KeyCorp, Ford Motor Co, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper. As of 2021Q1, Cooper owns 78 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 775,578 shares, 17.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 285,141 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 167,640 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.32% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 227,456 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,319 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Cooper initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 63,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper initiated holding in Mogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 67,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 1395.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 68,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.78%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2359.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2379.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29.

Cooper sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Cooper sold out a holding in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.04 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $1.59.