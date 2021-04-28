Logo
Cooper Buys Paychex Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Mogo Inc, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Gannett Co Inc, KeyCorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cooper (Current Portfolio) buys Paychex Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Mogo Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Gannett Co Inc, KeyCorp, Ford Motor Co, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper. As of 2021Q1, Cooper owns 78 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOPER's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cooper/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COOPER
  1. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 775,578 shares, 17.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 285,141 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 167,640 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.32%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 227,456 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,319 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Cooper initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 63,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mogo Inc (MOGO)

Cooper initiated holding in Mogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 67,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Cooper initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Cooper initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Cooper initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Cooper initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Cooper added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 1395.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 68,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Cooper added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.78%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cooper added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Cooper added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2359.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cooper added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2379.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cooper added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)

Cooper sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Cooper sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Sold Out: Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR)

Cooper sold out a holding in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.04 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $1.59.



