Firestone Capital Management Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc

IWF, BEPC, VB, TLRY, ICLN, BOTZ, ARKW, ARKG, CAP, CCIV, HOL, SFT, RIDE, ACTC, ABNB, XL, SNDL, 9DA, KOMP, VGT, AMC, FLR, NOK, NVAX, PENN, PLUG, UCCP, EXPR, WD, FANG, JWS, CRBP, ZYNE, AQMS, 2TX, CWH, CRSP, ITRM, CTXS, Added Positions: VBR, VEU, SPY, VTV, VNQ, FNDE, VTI, SCHE, IEMG, SCHH, SCHF, IEFA, RSP, FNDX, FNDF, INTC, IVV, VCIT, IAU, F, TSM, VEA, GLD, EFV, SUSB, SLV, VNQI, ASML, SCHX, BABA, CCL, SCHD, SCHA, FB, NIO, ARKK, DGS, TSLA, GD, VOE, CMCSA, TOTL, APD, TEF, HEI, MCD, LIT, UNH, XRX, KNDI, PSTH, PTON, ZM, EQH, CGC,

IUSB, VCSH, IXUS, VWO, SCHB, SDY, NEAR, GNR, IWV, GE, IWS, BRK.B, JNJ, HEFA, MSFT, VTRS, SO, JPM, ET, DIS, ITOT, KMB, IBM, EPD, AMZN, XLE, SM, DEM, AGG, CROX, WFC, MRK, T, XOM, UMH, GS, NS, AMGN, BHP, SPXS, BLDP, SCZ, SAN, BAC, NNN, IXC, MMM, WAB, MS, PFE, BB, SLB, LUV, UBER, SQ, DAL, JOE, Sold Out: NLY, LUMN, VOX, BIV, CEF, PLD, NOV, ESS, TGP, VTR, DDS, SCHO, HYD, KMI, ETRN, CRWD, SCHR, NUEM, GDXJ, BND, VXUS, AOK, KYMR, PSLV, QEP, SPE, WDC, EQNR, BPYU,

Investment company Firestone Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Intel Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firestone Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Firestone Capital Management owns 451 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 596,940 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 163,788 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 110,664 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 265,874 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 115,055 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54%

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $260.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $154.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 150.66%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 21,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 19,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 60,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 151.34%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.