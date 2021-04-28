Hyman Charles D Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Morgan Stanley, Shake Shack Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc

New Purchases: AMD, MS, SHAK, SNA,

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Hyman Charles D Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Morgan Stanley, Shake Shack Inc, Snap-on Inc, sells Wells Fargo, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyman Charles D. As of 2021Q1, Hyman Charles D owns 230 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 319,066 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 269,217 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 466,957 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 297,153 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) - 962,094 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $237.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $130.76, with an estimated average price of $114.67. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.83.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.