Hyman Charles D Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Morgan Stanley, Shake Shack Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Hyman Charles D (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Morgan Stanley, Shake Shack Inc, Snap-on Inc, sells Wells Fargo, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyman Charles D. As of 2021Q1, Hyman Charles D owns 230 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HYMAN CHARLES D's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hyman+charles+d/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HYMAN CHARLES D
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 319,066 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 269,217 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 466,957 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 297,153 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  5. FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) - 962,094 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $237.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $130.76, with an estimated average price of $114.67. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.83.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of HYMAN CHARLES D. Also check out:

1. HYMAN CHARLES D's Undervalued Stocks
2. HYMAN CHARLES D's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HYMAN CHARLES D's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HYMAN CHARLES D keeps buying
