Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Howard Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Howard Capital Management Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Howard Capital Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Capital Management Inc.
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,419,425 shares, 34.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  2. ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 436,646 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
  3. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC) - 553,352 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 277,958 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.32%
  5. ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM) - 344,689 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 238,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 65,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 52.72%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Howard Capital Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Howard Capital Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Howard Capital Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Howard Capital Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Howard Capital Management Inc. keeps buying

