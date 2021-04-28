Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: ANGL, USFR, IWS,
- Added Positions: QLD, IYC, AGG, ROM, CWB, BND, HYS, IVW, MSFT, OMC, FBND, NEAR, BSCM, MDY, VYM, GRMN, PM, XLNX, GWW, QCOM, LOW, MNST, GOOG, EBAY, LEN,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, TSLA, AAPL, LGLV, USMV, MGK, IWM, VTEB, AMZN, ITM, SMB, BRK.B, GOOGL, INTC,
- Sold Out: PFF, NFLX,
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,419,425 shares, 34.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 436,646 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
- iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC) - 553,352 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 277,958 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.32%
- ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM) - 344,689 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21%
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 238,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 65,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 52.72%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.
