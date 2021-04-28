New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
North Andover, MA, based Investment company New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+investment+%26+retirement+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 282,243 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.59%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 93,201 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  3. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 99,109 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 53,785 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.14%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 88,036 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.89%
New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 84,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 121,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $348.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 17,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $211.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 26,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $185.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 76,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 282,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.89%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 88,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 125,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 273,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $198.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $128.96, with an estimated average price of $120.58. The stock is now traded at around $127.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider