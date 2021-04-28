New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund

New Purchases: TAN, AGGY, GS, ETSY, PNC, XLF, PG, FFTY, INTC, TSM, IAU, VTI, MGC, UAMY,

North Andover, MA, based Investment company New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 282,243 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.59% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 93,201 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 99,109 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 53,785 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.14% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 88,036 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.89%

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 84,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 121,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $348.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 17,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $211.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 26,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $185.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 76,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 282,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.89%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 88,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 125,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 273,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $198.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $128.96, with an estimated average price of $120.58. The stock is now traded at around $127.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.