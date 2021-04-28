Logo
BCS Wealth Management Buys IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Invesco Preferred ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BCS Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Truist Financial Corp, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Invesco Preferred ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Ferrari NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCS Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, BCS Wealth Management owns 128 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BCS Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bcs+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BCS Wealth Management
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,590 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 128,887 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 567,787 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 145,494 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  5. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 350,194 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $38.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 94,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 44.11%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 87,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.22.

Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of BCS Wealth Management.

