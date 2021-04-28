Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Oracle Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells The Kroger Co, Starbucks Corp, Coherent Inc

New Purchases: SPG, ORCL, WBA, MOS,

SPG, ORCL, WBA, MOS, Added Positions: MSGE, BA, IBM, LVS, BWA, NEM, INGR, SYY, UNH, CSCO, DIS, CP,

MSGE, BA, IBM, LVS, BWA, NEM, INGR, SYY, UNH, CSCO, DIS, CP, Reduced Positions: GLW, QCOM, FDX,

GLW, QCOM, FDX, Sold Out: KR, SBUX, COHR, PFE, TT,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Simon Property Group Inc, Oracle Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Boeing Co, sells The Kroger Co, Starbucks Corp, Coherent Inc, Pfizer Inc, Trane Technologies PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $891 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FedEx Corp (FDX) - 177,002 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8% General Motors Co (GM) - 789,534 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Boeing Co (BA) - 174,462 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.21% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 403,491 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 371,303 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 371,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 483,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 523,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 1181.20%. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $91.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 188,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 174,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 64.95%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 209,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 488,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.