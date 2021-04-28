Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Oracle Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells The Kroger Co, Starbucks Corp, Coherent Inc

- New Purchases: SPG, ORCL, WBA, MOS,
- Added Positions: MSGE, BA, IBM, LVS, BWA, NEM, INGR, SYY, UNH, CSCO, DIS, CP,
- Reduced Positions: GLW, QCOM, FDX,
- Sold Out: KR, SBUX, COHR, PFE, TT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 177,002 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 789,534 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 174,462 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.21%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 403,491 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 371,303 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 371,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 483,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 523,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 1181.20%. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $91.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 188,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 174,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 64.95%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 209,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 488,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.
