Lindbrook Capital, LLC Buys Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Mission Produce Inc, Sells Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Investment company Lindbrook Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Mission Produce Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, sells Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Tesla Inc, Wix.com during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lindbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lindbrook Capital, LLC owns 1881 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lindbrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lindbrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 367,452 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 685,853 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 2,636,668 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,483 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82% Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) - 943,253 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mission Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 51,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $431.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 5797.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,923,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 8273.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 46,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 505.73%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 148.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ideanomics Inc by 88.17%. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 182,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The sale prices were between $17.22 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.81.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Immunic Inc. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $17.02.