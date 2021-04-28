Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys AbbVie Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Boeing Co, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Clorox Co, Vanguard Utilities ETF

New Purchases: VDE, DNL, VIS, NUE, KRE, C,

VDE, DNL, VIS, NUE, KRE, C, Added Positions: ABBV, RSP, BA, VTV, V, VFH, VYM, KO, MSFT, SBUX, BABA, WMT, CVS, JPST, MMM, MGV, MRK, VZ, CSX, MDT, JPM, BAC, DIA, T, MCD, BSV, CVX, PM, XOM, GILD, GLD, STZ,

ABBV, RSP, BA, VTV, V, VFH, VYM, KO, MSFT, SBUX, BABA, WMT, CVS, JPST, MMM, MGV, MRK, VZ, CSX, MDT, JPM, BAC, DIA, T, MCD, BSV, CVX, PM, XOM, GILD, GLD, STZ, Reduced Positions: LHX, VTI, AAPL, VIG, SPTM, VGT, MGK, CLX, CRM, SPYG, VUG, VPU, IVV, INTC, BMY, SPY, SPTS, VGSH, MDLZ, SPYD, SPIB, DIS, XLK, PRU, PG, JNJ, MET, VO, ICE, XLP, NKE, GOOGL, HD, QQQ, FL, VTRS, SPLG, MKC, ED, VCIT, VCSH, VDC, QUAL, LGLV, ITOT, IGSB, GOOG, UL, VXUS, SNY, AMT, XLV, USMV, IHE, TD, PEG, MS, CSCO,

Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Boeing Co, Vanguard Value ETF, Visa Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Clorox Co, Vanguard Utilities ETF, MetLife Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 55,864 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,193 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 42,591 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,803 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 24,579 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $196.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $81.161800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 151.81%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 82.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.72%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.95%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 46.79%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $233.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.