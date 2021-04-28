Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys AbbVie Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Boeing Co, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Clorox Co, Vanguard Utilities ETF

- New Purchases: VDE, DNL, VIS, NUE, KRE, C,
- Added Positions: ABBV, RSP, BA, VTV, V, VFH, VYM, KO, MSFT, SBUX, BABA, WMT, CVS, JPST, MMM, MGV, MRK, VZ, CSX, MDT, JPM, BAC, DIA, T, MCD, BSV, CVX, PM, XOM, GILD, GLD, STZ,
- Reduced Positions: LHX, VTI, AAPL, VIG, SPTM, VGT, MGK, CLX, CRM, SPYG, VUG, VPU, IVV, INTC, BMY, SPY, SPTS, VGSH, MDLZ, SPYD, SPIB, DIS, XLK, PRU, PG, JNJ, MET, VO, ICE, XLP, NKE, GOOGL, HD, QQQ, FL, VTRS, SPLG, MKC, ED, VCIT, VCSH, VDC, QUAL, LGLV, ITOT, IGSB, GOOG, UL, VXUS, SNY, AMT, XLV, USMV, IHE, TD, PEG, MS, CSCO,
For the details of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raab+%26+moskowitz+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 55,864 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,193 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 42,591 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,803 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 24,579 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $196.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $81.161800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 151.81%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 82.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.72%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.95%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 46.79%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $233.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC keeps buying