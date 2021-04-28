Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

- New Purchases: VB,
- Added Positions: IVV, IJH, IVW, VTV, VCSH, VIG, ESGE, SCZ,
- Reduced Positions: EFA, IEMG,
For the details of Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hefren-tillotson%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 819,938 shares, 48.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 728,526 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 273,127 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,770 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.12%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 368,649 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%
Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 83.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
