Park Avenue Securities Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Park Avenue Securities Llc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 919 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 977,292 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.91% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 4,108,583 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 4,498,572 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1030.88% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 3,868,777 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 7,774,504 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.83%

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 3,868,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 2,186,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 477,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 421,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 171,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 387,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1030.88%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 4,498,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.83%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 7,774,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12209.79%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 309,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.92%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 900,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 387.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,191,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,143,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $10.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.