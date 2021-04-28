Logo
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. Buys Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alpha Omega Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, Tesla Inc, sells S&P Global Inc, Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun, FIRST TR EXCHANGE during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Alpha Omega Group, Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Omega Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+omega+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Omega Group, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 95,134 shares, 22.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  2. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 158,564 shares, 19.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  3. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 153,159 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
  4. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 282,163 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 155,727 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
New Purchase: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 32,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $694.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpha Omega Group, Inc.. Also check out:

