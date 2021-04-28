Alpha Omega Group, Inc. Buys Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

New Purchases: BRG, TSLA,

BRG, TSLA, Added Positions: HYLS, LMBS,

HYLS, LMBS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SCHG, EMLP, FDL, GEM, FPX, MOAT, GBIL, FTCS, AFIN, CRM, JPST, MSFT, FTSM, ADBE,

AAPL, SCHG, EMLP, FDL, GEM, FPX, MOAT, GBIL, FTCS, AFIN, CRM, JPST, MSFT, FTSM, ADBE, Sold Out: SPGI, GSIE, FTSL, AMZN, BA,

Investment company Alpha Omega Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, Tesla Inc, sells S&P Global Inc, Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun, FIRST TR EXCHANGE during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Alpha Omega Group, Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Omega Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+omega+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 95,134 shares, 22.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 158,564 shares, 19.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 153,159 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 282,163 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 155,727 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 32,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $694.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.