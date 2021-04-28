Alpha Omega Group, Inc. Buys Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

- New Purchases: BRG, TSLA,
- Added Positions: HYLS, LMBS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SCHG, EMLP, FDL, GEM, FPX, MOAT, GBIL, FTCS, AFIN, CRM, JPST, MSFT, FTSM, ADBE,
- Sold Out: SPGI, GSIE, FTSL, AMZN, BA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Omega Group, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 95,134 shares, 22.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 158,564 shares, 19.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 153,159 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
- First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 282,163 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 155,727 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 32,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $694.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 303 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.
