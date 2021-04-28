Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys Magna International Inc, Dow Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Akamai Technologies Inc, Square Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

New Purchases: MGA, DOW, MRNA, SNOW, IVV, VO, VB, CSCO, EMR, XLV,

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Crossvault Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Magna International Inc, Dow Inc, Moderna Inc, Snowflake Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Akamai Technologies Inc, Square Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossvault Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crossvault Capital Management LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,942 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,198 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,958 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 76,862 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,244 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 77,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 74,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $178.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 15,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $236.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.