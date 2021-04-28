Logo
Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys Magna International Inc, Dow Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Akamai Technologies Inc, Square Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Crossvault Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Magna International Inc, Dow Inc, Moderna Inc, Snowflake Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Akamai Technologies Inc, Square Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossvault Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crossvault Capital Management LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crossvault Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crossvault+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crossvault Capital Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,942 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,198 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,958 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22%
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 76,862 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,244 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 77,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 74,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $178.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 15,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $236.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crossvault Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Crossvault Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crossvault Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crossvault Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crossvault Capital Management LLC keeps buying
