Dagco, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dagco, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dagco, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Square Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dagco, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Dagco, Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAGCO, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dagco%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAGCO, INC.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 101,511 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 129,128 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 145,049 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.30%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,071 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 81,132 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.43%
New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 31,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 22,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Perpetua Resources Corp (9MIB)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Perpetua Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 68.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 89,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 499.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 35,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 145,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 129,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 41,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 52,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAGCO, INC.. Also check out:

1. DAGCO, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DAGCO, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAGCO, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAGCO, INC. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider