Dagco, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Investment company Dagco, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Square Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dagco, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Dagco, Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 101,511 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 129,128 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 145,049 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.30% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,071 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 81,132 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.43%

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 31,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 22,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Perpetua Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 68.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 89,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 499.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 35,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 145,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 129,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 41,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 52,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.