Opus Capital Group, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , United Overseas Bank, Sells WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, NextEra Energy Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Opus Capital Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , United Overseas Bank, Persimmon PLC, BCE Inc, sells WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, NextEra Energy Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Coca-Cola Co, ABB during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Opus Capital Group, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opus Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opus+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 194,014 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 414,667 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 290,391 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 807,805 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 278,942 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.11%

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.377500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Persimmon PLC. The purchase prices were between $70.91 and $86.55, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.002500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Arch Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.15 and $0.2, with an estimated average price of $0.17. The stock is now traded at around $0.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.95%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $260.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Svenska Handelsbanken by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $5.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.