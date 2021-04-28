Opus Capital Group, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , United Overseas Bank, Sells WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, NextEra Energy Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

- New Purchases: UOVEY, PSMMY, BCE, PEY, BLDV, WARM, ARTH,
- Added Positions: VOO, SCHF, IWF, BND, VYM, VSS, IEMG, IJR, SCI, QQQ, CODYY, VBK, NTTYY, SVNLY, VIG, O, SCHA, TOT, NVS,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, DES, PG, NEE, AAPL, VTV, TXN, SCHX, MSFT, HD, HON, JPM, JNJ, WBA, BLK, SBUX, LMT, CCI, PEP, MCD, PNC, PAYX, QCOM, VZ, ABBV, ABT, APD, MDLZ, ADP, LLY, MMC, CSCO, TFC, VONE, SMFKY, USB, CVX, CMCSA, ITW, PLD, UBS, SRE, PSX, AGG, AMGN, VGSH, ENLAY, SPDW, ASX, IWD, IJH, FNDA, CSX, MFC,
- Sold Out: SCHW, KO, ABB, RHHBY, UL, SCHZ,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 194,014 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 414,667 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 290,391 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 807,805 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 278,942 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.11%
Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.377500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Persimmon PLC (PSMMY)
Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Persimmon PLC. The purchase prices were between $70.91 and $86.55, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)
Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blue Diamond Ventures Inc (BLDV)
Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.002500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arch Therapeutics Inc (ARTH)
Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Arch Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.15 and $0.2, with an estimated average price of $0.17. The stock is now traded at around $0.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.95%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $260.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (CODYY)
Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLY)
Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Svenska Handelsbanken by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $5.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (NTTYY)
Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)
Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.
