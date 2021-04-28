Logo
Opus Capital Group, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , United Overseas Bank, Sells WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, NextEra Energy Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Opus Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , United Overseas Bank, Persimmon PLC, BCE Inc, sells WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, NextEra Energy Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Coca-Cola Co, ABB during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Opus Capital Group, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opus Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opus+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Opus Capital Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 194,014 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 414,667 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 290,391 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 807,805 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 278,942 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.11%
New Purchase: United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.377500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Persimmon PLC (PSMMY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Persimmon PLC. The purchase prices were between $70.91 and $86.55, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blue Diamond Ventures Inc (BLDV)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.002500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arch Therapeutics Inc (ARTH)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Arch Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.15 and $0.2, with an estimated average price of $0.17. The stock is now traded at around $0.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.95%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $260.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (CODYY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Svenska Handelsbanken by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $5.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (NTTYY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Opus Capital Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Opus Capital Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Opus Capital Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Opus Capital Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Opus Capital Group, LLC keeps buying
