JustInvest LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

New Purchases: TGT, CRL, RTX, EW, WBA, TRV, OMC, BCS, MCRI, AVY, EOG, CTVA, QQQ, CCL, DHI, FITB, MXIM, PHM, SMG, ICFI, LYB, EPAM, PSX, CDW, EQH, IWR, AEE, CBRE, CMS, CNC, IFF, MAA, MSI, ODFL, PXD, LUV, TOL, UAL, DAL, HLT, CFG, KEYS, ETSY, SCHF, LNT, ADM, GLW, DTE, DLTR, ENTG, EQR, EXPE, FICO, IT, IEX, KSU, K, LH, OXY, OKE, PWR, STX, TOT, VLO, WLTW, ZBRA, PODD, KKR, KMI, HZNP, KHC, DELL, PINS, CRWD, IAC, AES, HES, AFG, AJG, AVB, BXP, VIAC, CHRW, CPB, KMX, CE, LNG, CINF, CAG, COO, DRI, DISCA, DOV, EFX, ESS, EXR, FFIV, GPS, HIG, HBAN, LB, MTB, NTAP, NG, NUE, PVH, PFG, REG, RS, SGEN, TDY, TFX, TTC, TREX, VRSN, EVRG, WDC, WY, WMB, WSM, VMW, ULTA, WFG, FLT, ZNGA, FANG, NCLH, BURL, AAL, FIVN, PLNT, TEAM, COUP, ROKU, OTIS, IEF, VNQ, BCE, BMO, BWA, SAM, BG, CAJ, CASY, CMA, VALE, DXC, CREE, CCK, DVN, EMN, EPR, FHN, FMX, GNTX, GPC, JBHT, KBH, MFC, MLM, NDAQ, PLUG, RGEN, WRK, TU, TTEK, WAB, ZION, BBL, GTLS, SSNC, TRGP, PNR, BFAM, AMH, PRAH, BGNE, IMOS, BHF, ZS, DBC, SCHA, VGK, SBS, VTRS, VEDL, VLRS,

MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, PYPL, FB, PG, JNJ, JPM, TXN, ABT, ECL, UNH, ABBV, VGSH, DIS, V, ETN, HD, NVDA, MMM, CMCSA, MA, INTC, BAC, XOM, NKE, WFC, CHTR, T, AXP, KR, VAR, TSLA, CSCO, KO, HON, ICE, ORCL, VZ, ACN, AMAT, LLY, MCD, MDT, PFE, EBAY, CSX, CVX, C, PNC, INTU, MDLZ, ATVI, LOW, MU, NFLX, SBUX, WMT, APD, BA, CVS, CAT, DE, EL, FISV, GE, MS, BKNG, SO, PM, DOW, A, ADI, CDNS, FIS, COP, DD, GS, IBM, KLAC, LRCX, LMT, MAR, SPGI, UPS, TMUS, CBPO, MO, SCHW, CHT, CI, EMR, F, FCX, GIS, GILD, IDXX, JCI, MMC, MCHP, NSC, PSA, ROK, SHW, SPG, WM, APTV, WDAY, SQ, VTEB, AEP, AMP, AMGN, AON, ADP, COF, CME, CLX, COST, DXCM, D, GD, GPN, HPQ, MTCH, ITW, ILMN, LEN, MET, PH, LIN, SIVB, SLB, SYK, TROW, TJX, USB, UNP, VRTX, ANTM, WEC, TEL, KDP, FTNT, GM, FRC, CZR, TWLO, ZM, ADBE, ALXN, AIG, ABC, BSX, CHD, ED, CMI, FDX, HAL, MNST, WELL, HUM, INFO, TT, KMB, LNC, MGM, MCK, MCO, NEM, NOC, ON, PCAR, PENN, PRU, O, ROST, CRM, SWKS, SWK, TMO, TRMB, URI, ZBH, GNRC, HCA, MPC, IQV, TWTR, OMF, W, HUBS, LBRDK, QRVO, Z, SNAP, MRNA, VWO, CB, ANSS, ATR, AZO, ADSK, BK, BIO, BMY, CTAS, CTSH, STZ, LHX, HSY, HRL, SJM, KEY, MRK, ORLY, PGR, RF, RSG, RCL, SBAC, STT, TECH, TSCO, TYL, VFC, VTR, BR, DFS, AWK, AVGO, CPRI, ALLY, PAYC, SYF, SEDG, VICI, UBER, CARR, AGG, VOO, VTI, ABB, PLD, ASX, ALGN, ALL, AME, NLY, ATO, BP, BIDU, BLL, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BLK, CTXS, CCI, DHR, DECK, DEO, DUK, EA, EXAS, EXPD, GRMN, JKHY, MRVL, MBT, MPWR, MORN, PHG, ROP, SKM, SCCO, TEF, WAT, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, CMG, TDG, SQM, MELI, AQN, XYL, ENPH, NOW, ZEN, AVAL, HPE, OKTA, CVNA, RDFN, BND, VCIT, VGIT, AEG, AMT, ACGL, BDX, BAM, CP, CLS, CL, ELP, SID, ABEV, BAP, DAR, E, EQIX, ERIC, ERIE, EXC, FAST, ORAN, GSK, PEAK, IHG, KT, KEP, LPL, LYG, MGA, MTD, NTES, NTRS, PHI, POWI, DGX, REGN, SLF, SYY, TD, TKC, UBS, OLED, WST, WIT, WEX, SUZ, FSLR, OMAB, MSCI, ICL, KNDI, EC, VRSK, CLNY, VEON, SPLK, PANW, RH, ZTS, HASI, VEEV, ENIC, TTD, MFGP, PDD, NIO, CMF, Reduced Positions: TSM, TFI, NVS, GOOG, SPY, ERJ, NEE, PEP, MFG, SUB, VEA, NICE, UL, FNV, BABA, MUB, CIB, SAN, GOLD, FLO, IBN, LANC, MKC, MEOH, RY, SNPS, TM, GMAB, SHOP, DSI, SHY, AEIS, AMD, ARE, AZN, BBD, BTI, CHKP, CIEN, CBSH, CS, DB, RDY, ESLT, RE, GOL, HSBC, HE, INFY, MUFG, IX, PSO, PBR, PKX, PUK, PEG, QCOM, RNR, RDS.A, SAP, SNN, TTM, TPX, UMC, WBK, YUM, SMFG, SPR, G, TAK, DG, BSMX, FTV, TPIC, BEPC, ABMD, DOX, APH, BBVA, ITUB, BNS, BYD, BAK, CRH, CM, CERN, LFC, CIG, DLR, DLB, ERF, GGB, HDB, HMC, JHX, KGC, GOGL, KB, NOK, NMR, PPG, PNW, RELX, RMD, SIRI, SONY, EQNR, GWW, WPP, PAC, LULU, NWG, AGI, CPG, BTG, VET, BUD, CVE, PBA, AL, KOS, TMHC, RNG, CNHI, JD, APLE,

Investment company JustInvest LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Norbord Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JustInvest LLC. As of 2021Q1, JustInvest LLC owns 720 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,264 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,090 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,274 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,459 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.83% Facebook Inc (FB) - 32,158 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.15%

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $334.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $153.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.66%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 118,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 242,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2359.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3458.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 105.59%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 32,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.