JustInvest LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JustInvest LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Norbord Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JustInvest LLC. As of 2021Q1, JustInvest LLC owns 720 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JustInvest LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/justinvest+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JustInvest LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,264 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,090 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.66%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,274 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.08%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,459 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.83%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 32,158 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.15%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $334.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $153.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.66%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 118,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 242,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2359.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3458.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 105.59%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 32,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.

Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.



