Wedgewood Investors Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

- New Purchases: NVDA, PNC, STX, SQ, SCHV, TRV, SCHB, WU,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, SCHX, BA, MAR, T, BMY, JPM, V, MET, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: HD, MSFT, ERIE, VZ, NSC, SPY, FDX, IWS, BDX, LHX, TMO, LQD, GOOGL, GOOG, NSRGY, WMT, MO, IWM, MCD, GIS, SO, ORCL, RTX, WM, PSX, DE, ETN, EMR, TFC, COP, DFS, VMW,
- Sold Out: RDS.A,
- Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 50,842 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,533 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 13,712 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,964 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 6,095 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $185.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $95.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $611.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wedgewood Investors Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3458.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.
