Wedgewood Investors Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wedgewood Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, Square Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells The Home Depot Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Investors Inc . As of 2021Q1, Wedgewood Investors Inc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedgewood+investors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC
  1. Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 50,842 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,533 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  3. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 13,712 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,964 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 6,095 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $185.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $95.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $611.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wedgewood Investors Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3458.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC . Also check out:

1. WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC keeps buying
