Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Kansas City Southern, Total SE, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Clorox Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Kansas City Southern, Total SE, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Clorox Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Kansas City Southern, Total SE, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Clorox Co, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Ansys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 254 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+view+wealth+advisors+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,359 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,205 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 64,188 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 64,598 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 27,360 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $94.12, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 60,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $154.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $287.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider