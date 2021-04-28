Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Kansas City Southern, Total SE, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Clorox Co

New Purchases: KSU, TOT, VB, IEMG, VTWO, AZO, OXM, SLB, SMG, XEL, XLP, GLW, WELL, SPGI, GM, CX,

Investment company Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Kansas City Southern, Total SE, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Clorox Co, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Ansys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 254 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+view+wealth+advisors+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,359 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,205 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 64,188 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 64,598 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 27,360 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $94.12, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 60,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $154.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $287.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.