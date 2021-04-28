Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Kansas City Southern, Total SE, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Clorox Co

- New Purchases: KSU, TOT, VB, IEMG, VTWO, AZO, OXM, SLB, SMG, XEL, XLP, GLW, WELL, SPGI, GM, CX,
- Added Positions: ISTB, SCHX, JPM, DIA, CMCSA, QCOM, PGR, IVOO, XLK, FIS, XLV, V, AGG, IBM, FDX, EQIX, IWB, TJX, ZTS, GLD, CCAP, CRM, APD, WMT, NEE, DNP, UNH, KMI, ABT, AMZN, AON, NKE, ICE, IBB, GILD, SPY, OTIS, DVY, MUB, IWM, TXN, MA, IEFA, IWD, PEG, BLK, CI, COST, F, GE, HON, HUM, MRVL, NVDA, SNY, SYK, UNP, VRTX, ABMD, BAC, AZN, SUSA, VRP, VWO, AMAT, WFC, CSX, NFLX, TRV, PYPL, TSCO, UPS, ET, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, USMV, AAPL, INTC, SCHD, MRK, IWF, WM, LLY, PM, KMB, HD, VZ, TSLA, SDY, VAR, TRI, SO, NOBL, XOM, BDX, VYM, GOOG, T, BABA, GVI, SYY, PEP, PFF, MCD, ISRG, KO, DUK, BA, EMR, BTI, WEC, MDLZ, BFK, CSCO, CME, CVX, CARR, NKG, BMY, AMGN, AMT, AXP, MO, VHT, MMM, NVS, NOC, PPL, RTX, UL, DD, D, TGT, PAYX, LMT, MDT, ADBE, MET, GPC, EFA, VCSH, VDC, LNC, VNQ, LRCX, IJR, HDV, BND, SQ, REGN, ETN, TSM, BTZ, UTG, CL, VMC, CCI,
- Sold Out: ACWV, CLX, VPU, ANSS, NIE,
For the details of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+view+wealth+advisors+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,359 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,205 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 64,188 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 64,598 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 27,360 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $94.12, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 60,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $154.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $287.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC keeps buying