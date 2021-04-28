Howland Capital Management Llc Buys S&P Global Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sells WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund, U.S. Bancorp, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: TPL, MDY, SBCF, MS, EEM, ACN, MO, BIIB, EBAY, IWB, SUB, MKL, PM, UNM,

TPL, MDY, SBCF, MS, EEM, ACN, MO, BIIB, EBAY, IWB, SUB, MKL, PM, UNM, Added Positions: VEU, SPGI, MDT, PHYS, MMM, PCI, LDUR, MINT, STZ, CEF, FRC, MKC, UNP, GOOGL, CFR, BRK.B, DIS, CB, IJR, VWO, IAU, NEO, ADP, JNJ, GVI, JPM, EFA, YUM, AEM, FB, APH, PFE, ATVI, VOO, GOOG, AMZN, AXP, SWKS, BAC, PEP, ORCL, NKE, CI, DE, CME, SHW, GIS, WMT, VEA, ADBE, FTV, TXN, SBUX, LLY, LIN, LOW, NFLX, AMP, REGN, RTX, MMC, BAX, CLX, ESGE, PENN, CARR, NVDA,

VEU, SPGI, MDT, PHYS, MMM, PCI, LDUR, MINT, STZ, CEF, FRC, MKC, UNP, GOOGL, CFR, BRK.B, DIS, CB, IJR, VWO, IAU, NEO, ADP, JNJ, GVI, JPM, EFA, YUM, AEM, FB, APH, PFE, ATVI, VOO, GOOG, AMZN, AXP, SWKS, BAC, PEP, ORCL, NKE, CI, DE, CME, SHW, GIS, WMT, VEA, ADBE, FTV, TXN, SBUX, LLY, LIN, LOW, NFLX, AMP, REGN, RTX, MMC, BAX, CLX, ESGE, PENN, CARR, NVDA, Reduced Positions: DIM, USB, IDXX, DHR, GILD, KNSL, WBA, AZPN, BNS, PG, UGI, PAYX, VTV, W, VNLA, KMX, INTC, XOM, ES, CVS, POR, HON, IBM, LHX, PDI, DVY, SYK, ABT, AKAM, VZ, VTI, UEIC, KO, CL, UPS, COST, TSLA, VGT, OTIS, MDLZ, MA, SYY, SLB, YUMC, CSX, ABBV, APD, AMGN, T, BDX, BX, BMY, BF.B, CAT, CHD, CMCSA, CTVA, ACWX, CMI, DRI, DOV, EW, EMR, FISV, GSK, IVV, IWM, IJH, IWN, IWR,

DIM, USB, IDXX, DHR, GILD, KNSL, WBA, AZPN, BNS, PG, UGI, PAYX, VTV, W, VNLA, KMX, INTC, XOM, ES, CVS, POR, HON, IBM, LHX, PDI, DVY, SYK, ABT, AKAM, VZ, VTI, UEIC, KO, CL, UPS, COST, TSLA, VGT, OTIS, MDLZ, MA, SYY, SLB, YUMC, CSX, ABBV, APD, AMGN, T, BDX, BX, BMY, BF.B, CAT, CHD, CMCSA, CTVA, ACWX, CMI, DRI, DOV, EW, EMR, FISV, GSK, IVV, IWM, IJH, IWN, IWR, Sold Out: CATC, EV, AEP, AC, SVXY, SRPT, VNQ, CDE, EPD, SHOP, GDX,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Howland Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys S&P Global Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, sells WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund, U.S. Bancorp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howland Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Howland Capital Management Llc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howland+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,270,602 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 397,268 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 110,849 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% Visa Inc (V) - 244,493 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 270,572 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1658.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $503.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The purchase prices were between $29.17 and $40.35, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $236.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 287.12%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $380.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 52,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 761,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 142.76%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.89%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $36.01 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.