Howland Capital Management Llc Buys S&P Global Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sells WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund, U.S. Bancorp, Gilead Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Howland Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, sells WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund, U.S. Bancorp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howland Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Howland Capital Management Llc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howland+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,270,602 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 397,268 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 110,849 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 244,493 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 270,572 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1658.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $503.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The purchase prices were between $29.17 and $40.35, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $236.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 287.12%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $380.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 52,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 761,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 142.76%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.89%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Sold Out: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $36.01 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.



