Howland Capital Management Llc Buys S&P Global Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sells WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund, U.S. Bancorp, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: TPL, MDY, SBCF, MS, EEM, ACN, MO, BIIB, EBAY, IWB, SUB, MKL, PM, UNM,
- Added Positions: VEU, SPGI, MDT, PHYS, MMM, PCI, LDUR, MINT, STZ, CEF, FRC, MKC, UNP, GOOGL, CFR, BRK.B, DIS, CB, IJR, VWO, IAU, NEO, ADP, JNJ, GVI, JPM, EFA, YUM, AEM, FB, APH, PFE, ATVI, VOO, GOOG, AMZN, AXP, SWKS, BAC, PEP, ORCL, NKE, CI, DE, CME, SHW, GIS, WMT, VEA, ADBE, FTV, TXN, SBUX, LLY, LIN, LOW, NFLX, AMP, REGN, RTX, MMC, BAX, CLX, ESGE, PENN, CARR, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: DIM, USB, IDXX, DHR, GILD, KNSL, WBA, AZPN, BNS, PG, UGI, PAYX, VTV, W, VNLA, KMX, INTC, XOM, ES, CVS, POR, HON, IBM, LHX, PDI, DVY, SYK, ABT, AKAM, VZ, VTI, UEIC, KO, CL, UPS, COST, TSLA, VGT, OTIS, MDLZ, MA, SYY, SLB, YUMC, CSX, ABBV, APD, AMGN, T, BDX, BX, BMY, BF.B, CAT, CHD, CMCSA, CTVA, ACWX, CMI, DRI, DOV, EW, EMR, FISV, GSK, IVV, IWM, IJH, IWN, IWR,
- Sold Out: CATC, EV, AEP, AC, SVXY, SRPT, VNQ, CDE, EPD, SHOP, GDX,
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,270,602 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 397,268 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 110,849 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
- Visa Inc (V) - 244,493 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 270,572 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1658.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $503.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The purchase prices were between $29.17 and $40.35, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $236.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 287.12%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $380.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 52,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 761,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 142.76%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.89%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.Sold Out: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $36.01 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $41.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.
