GFG Capital, LLC Buys Invesco China Technology ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GFG Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco China Technology ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Netflix Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Bank of America Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFG Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GFG Capital, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GFG Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfg+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GFG Capital, LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 301,484 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 594,334 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.22%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 46,779 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,614 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.04%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 43,122 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 126,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 562.14%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 116,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 48.30%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $506.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $236.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.13%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $137.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 70.13%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of GFG Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. GFG Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GFG Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GFG Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GFG Capital, LLC keeps buying
